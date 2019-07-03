‘Don’t drive lit’: VDOT reminds Virginia drivers to stay sober while driving on 4th of July

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday will be July 4th, and the Virginia Department of Transportation wants drivers in the Commonwealth to be careful.

“You’re not a firework, don’t drive lit,” is being displayed on overhead digital highway signs as a way to reach out to drivers in Virginia.

VDOT posted the image of the sign on its social media outlets this week.

