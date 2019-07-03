Coast Guard, North Carolina officials searching for missing swimmer near Oregon Inlet

OREGON INLET, N.C. – The United States Coast Guard, North Carolina Marine Patrol, Fish and Wildlife Service and Cape Hatteras National Seashore Rangers are searching for a man who went missing while swimming near Oregon Inlet.

According to officials, the 60-year-old man was reported missing at 9:17 a.m. Wednesday morning. He started his swim on a boogie board approximately three-fourths of a mile south of off-road vehicle ramp 4.

The boogie board was later found in the water between the remaining section of the Bonner Bridge and the Marc Basnight Bridge.

Officials are still searching for the man.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.