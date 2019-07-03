CHKD needs you! Mothers wanted to donate breast milk

Breast milk is the most important nutrient for children, especially children who are either critically-ill or premature. The King’s Daughter’s Milk Bank in Norfolk is dedicated to providing for those children in need.

Nearly 500,000 babies are affected each year from preterm birth conditions according to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention. Human milk provides a number of nutrients and antibodies that fights against diseases.

Many mothers struggle with generating an adequate amount of breast milk for their pre-term/critically-ill infants so the need for breast milk donations are always imminent.

“As devastating as it was to lose our son Daniel, who was stillborn at 26 weeks, I found comfort and healing in donating my breast milk to CHKD in his memory. Every life has meaning and purpose, and I hope that Daniel’s short life will help save the lives of other babies who can benefit from the preemie milk I have to give.” – CHKD Milk Bank Legacy Donor

Mothers who are interested in donating their own breast milk can go through a screening process by calling (757)668-MILK.

The King’s Daughters Milk Bank is located at 400 Gresham Drive.

For more information on donating and safety concerns click here.