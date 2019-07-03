As days get hotter, those in need can apply for cooling assistance

As part of its ongoing effort to help meet the needs of Virginia’s most vulnerable citizens, the Virginia Department of Social Services will again provide qualifying households with cooling assistance during the summer months.

Applications are currently being accepted and can be submitted until Thursday, August 15.

In order to qualify for cooling assistance, a household must have a child less than six years of age, an individual living with a disability, or an adult age 60 or older living in the home.

Eligible households must also meet income requirements for cooling assistance. This year, the maximum gross monthly income, before taxes, for a one-person household is $1,354 and $2,790 for a household of four.

Types of assistance include:

Payment of electric bills to operate cooling equipment

Payment of security deposits for electricity to operate cooling equipment

Repair of a central air conditioning system or heat pump

Purchase of a whole-house fan, including ceiling or attic fans

Purchase and installation of a window unit air conditioner

Individuals and families who have a need for cooling assistance, but are unsure of their eligibility status, are encouraged to submit an application online via CommonHelp by August 15.

Families and individuals may also submit an application through their local department of social services or by calling Enterprise Customer Service Center at 1-855-635-4370.

To learn more about the program, including other types of assistance, click here

