72-year-old killed in Norfolk SUV crash

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Police are investigating a crash that led to the death of a 72-year-old man on Tuesday.

According to officials, Reynaldo D. Pasco died when his 2015 Hyundai SUV struck a median, before subsequently hitting a light pole and a tree.

Preliminary investigation has determined that Pasco was in his SUV at the intersection of London Bridge Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard around 11 p.m. when the crash happened. Pasco reportedly crashed shortly after he tried to make a right-hand turn onto Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Pasco was taken to a hospital in the area after the crash. It is where he later was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation by the Norfolk Police Department.

