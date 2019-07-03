Man charged in York County homicide

YORK Co., Va. — A 47-year-old man, John Charles Hill, is in custody after Lawrence John Hill was found dead at a home in the 400 block of Dare Road Wednesday afternoon.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Dare Road at approximately 2:55 p.m. Both men lived in the same home. This is where deputies found the 61-year-old dead from multiple stab wounds.

Both John Hill and Lawrence Hill lived in the same home. It is not known at this time how they are related.

“I am very proud of our Dispatchers, Patrol Deputies and Investigators for the quick resolution to this incident. They worked quickly to get the area back open to our community, notify family members and take the suspect into custody,” said Sheriff Diggs about the murder.

John Hill has been charged with Second Degree Murder. He is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

If you or someone you know has information, in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

