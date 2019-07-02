Virginia Zoo to hold fourth annual calendar photo contest

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo is asking Hampton Roads photographers, professional and amateur, to enter its 2020 Zoo Calendar Photo Contest!

The grand prize-winning picture will be used as the cover of the Virginia Zoo’s 2020 calendar and will also receive a Zoo behind-the-scenes tour of their choice.

Eleven other photos will be selected to use throughout the publication.

“The annual photo contest has become a staff favorite,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo. “We love seeing the Zoo and our animals from the perspective of our Zoo Fans, plus the contest adds yet another reason to come to the Zoo and see what’s new!”

The contest is in its fourth year and brought in nearly 400 images last year that were then narrowed down to 30 and voted on by Zoo staff members. Photographs are selected based on creativity, photographic quality and originality of the content, according to the Virginia Zoo.

Photographs must include Virginia Zoo animals or gardens, and only photos taken on or after August 1, 2018 will be accepted. Any images used will be credited to the photographer and applicants can submit one entry of four photos per person. Entries must be in high-resolution digital format, and submitted electronically through the Zoo’s website. Only photos in landscape, or horizontal format will be accepted.

The photo contest started on 12 a.m. Monday and ends August 31 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be notified through email in September. To submit your photos, click here.