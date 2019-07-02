Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Warming up and increased humidity
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Heating up and building humidity… Temperatures will warm to the low 90s this afternoon, almost 10 degrees warmer than yesterday and above normal for this time of year. Afternoon heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s. We will see mostly sunny skies again today.
Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s for the second half of the week, but humidity will increase (dew points in the low to mid 70s). Afternoon heat index values will reach 100 to 105 several days in a row. In typical summer style, scattered showers and storms will fire up in the afternoon to early evening. This pattern will continue for the Fourth of July and into the weekend.
Today: A Few Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10
Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
July 2nd
1971 F1 Tornado: Fluvanna Co
2005 F0 Tornado: Camden Co
Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time.
