Hampton crash kills 1 and hospitalizes 3, state police charge teen driver with DUID

HAMPTON, Va. – A Virginia State Police Trooper is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that left one person dead and four others injured.

The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 64 at the 261 mile marker. A 2017 Kia Forte was traveling west on I-64 when it ran off the right side of the interstate.

The vehicle continued behind the guardrail and traveled up a concrete embankment, for the Big Bethel Road overpass, when rolled over and back down the embankment.

The driver, a 17-year-old male from Culpeper and three female passengers survived the crash. A fourth passenger, a 17-year-old female from Culpeper, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The three other passengers were transported to a local hospital and are still being treated for serious injuries. State police is still working to confirm their ages and identities.

The driver has been charged with DUID, with additional charges pending.

The Virginia State Police Chesapeake Division’s Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the crash investigation.