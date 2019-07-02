Take the kids to enjoy Jurassic Journey at Town Center through July 14

Photo Gallery
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Hampton Roads residents can now enjoy a prehistoric journey through Town Center sponsored by Armada Hoffler Properties. “Jurassic Journey” is a two week phenomenon starting July 2-14 where patrons can partake in a wide range of events.
The scheduled events consist of:
- A dinosaur exhibit
- Dino dig tent
- Fountain plaza entertainment
- Live tc-rex encounter
- Dino dancers
- Dinosaur movie in the plaza
- Jurassic dance party
- Jurassic journey movie and music with symphonicity
As well as a wide range of events there will also be a wide selection of deals at the event.
Patron’s can enjoy the “Dino-mite” deals which include:
- Bravo! Cucina Italiana-free dinosaur coloring page and dinosaur figure with purchase of a kids meal and dino drink menu specials
- Cold Stone Creamery-free kids cone with purchase of a “love it” or “gotta have it” size creation
- Keagan’s Irish Restaurant-fee dino treat bag
- Lamia’s Crepes- 10% off any purchase
- The Royal Chocolate-10% discount on regular priced products and FREE Birnn truffle with $10 or more purchase
- Tupelo Honey-free dino kids meal with purchase of adult entree(limited quantities available)
- YMCA at Town Center-no joining fee(savings of $50-$75)
When trying to apply for the deals make sure you mention the “Jurassic Journey” before placing an order/making a purchase. Discounts are valid from July 2-14. Discounts are valid on regular priced items only, and cannot be combined with any other discount or special offer. The discount/coupon only applies per person.
If you plan on attending the “Jurassic Journey” there are also a few things you should know:
- The outdoor exhibits are self-guided and are open daily, rain or shine!
- No ticket or reservation necessary
- The City of Virginia Beach provides free parking in all of their public garages in Town Center. It is recommended that you utilize the parking garage for this event.