Take the kids to enjoy Jurassic Journey at Town Center through July 14

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Hampton Roads residents can now enjoy a prehistoric journey through Town Center sponsored by Armada Hoffler Properties. “Jurassic Journey” is a two week phenomenon  starting July 2-14 where patrons can partake in a wide range of events.

The scheduled events consist of:

  • A dinosaur exhibit
  • Dino dig tent
  • Fountain plaza entertainment
  • Live tc-rex encounter
  • Dino dancers
  • Dinosaur movie in the plaza
  • Jurassic dance party
  • Jurassic journey movie and music with symphonicity

As well as a wide range of events there will also be a wide selection of deals at the event.

Patron’s can enjoy the “Dino-mite” deals which include:

  • Bravo! Cucina Italiana-free dinosaur coloring page and dinosaur figure with purchase of a kids meal and dino drink menu specials
  • Cold Stone Creamery-free kids cone with purchase of a “love it” or “gotta have it” size creation
  • Keagan’s Irish Restaurant-fee dino treat bag
  • Lamia’s Crepes- 10% off any purchase
  • The Royal Chocolate-10% discount on regular priced products and FREE Birnn truffle with $10 or more purchase
  • Tupelo Honey-free dino kids meal with purchase of adult entree(limited quantities available)
  • YMCA at Town Center-no joining fee(savings of $50-$75)

When trying to apply for the deals make sure you mention the “Jurassic Journey” before placing an order/making a purchase. Discounts are valid from July 2-14. Discounts are valid on regular priced items only, and cannot be combined with any other discount or special offer. The discount/coupon only applies per person.

If you plan on attending the “Jurassic Journey” there are also a few things you should know:

  • The outdoor exhibits are self-guided and are open daily, rain or shine!
  • No ticket or reservation necessary
  • The City of Virginia Beach provides free parking in all of their public garages in Town Center.  It is recommended that you utilize the parking garage for this event.

Click here for more information.

