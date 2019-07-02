Sweet! Krispy Kreme delivery now available at Hampton Roads stores

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Hot and fresh doughnuts are now just a click away!

Krispy Kreme has introduced online ordering, which will allow customers to order your favorite sweet treats without the line.

The good news? A handful of local shops are included in the list of participating stores!

Here is the list of Hampton Roads stores where you’ll be able to order online for delivery and pickup:

  • Chesapeake – N. Battlefield Boulevard
  • Hampton – W. Mercury Boulevard
  • Newport News – Jefferson Avenue
  • Portsmouth – Victory Boulevard
  • Virginia Beach – Northhampton Boulevard
  • Virginia Beach – Virginia Beach Boulevard

Guests must place a minimum order of at least $7.99 for delivery. For pick-up orders, there is no delivery fee or minimum order amount required.

Click here for more information and to see a full list of participating locations.

