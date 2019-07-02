Sweet! Krispy Kreme delivery now available at Hampton Roads stores

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Hot and fresh doughnuts are now just a click away!

Krispy Kreme has introduced online ordering, which will allow customers to order your favorite sweet treats without the line.

The good news? A handful of local shops are included in the list of participating stores!

Related: A Krispy Kreme in Times Square will have stadium-style seats and a glaze waterfall

Here is the list of Hampton Roads stores where you’ll be able to order online for delivery and pickup:

Chesapeake – N. Battlefield Boulevard

Hampton – W. Mercury Boulevard

Newport News – Jefferson Avenue

Portsmouth – Victory Boulevard

Virginia Beach – Northhampton Boulevard

Virginia Beach – Virginia Beach Boulevard

Guests must place a minimum order of at least $7.99 for delivery. For pick-up orders, there is no delivery fee or minimum order amount required.

Click here for more information and to see a full list of participating locations.