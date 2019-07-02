Suffolk Police need help finding woman wanted for obtaining money by false pretense

Posted 5:15 pm, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:24PM, July 2, 2019

SUFFOLK, Va. - Police need help from the community to find a Suffolk woman wanted for several charges including obtaining money by false pretense.

(Photo: Suffolk Police) Carla Hall

They're looking for Carla Cartrese Hall.

She is currently wanted for two counts of revocation of suspended sentence, two counts of obtaining money by false pretense, two counts of false application for medical assistance payment and one count of conspiracy.

If you know where she is, report your tip to the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

