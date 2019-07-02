Restaurant Week is coming to Downtown Norfolk July 14-21

NORFOLK, Va.– Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is July 14 to 21 with participating restaurants offering a unique experience with price-fixed, multi-course dinners for $35 or $25, and lunch or brunch for $12.

Sample Downtown’s eclectic assortment of chef-owned restaurants with your friends and family.

“Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is the perfect time to sample a variety of cuisines and enjoy some refreshing cocktails at Downtown’s lively venues” said Jessica Kliner, director of marketing and communications for Downtown Norfolk Council.

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is coordinated by Downtown Norfolk Council. Sponsors include Sysco, Performance Foodservice and VisitNorfolk.

The Downtown Norfolk Council is a private, not-for-profit membership organization comprised of businesses and individuals working toward a dynamic, attractive and prosperous Downtown.