Norfolk Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was last seen on Sunday.

James Earl Spratley is around 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

His hair has changed since the time of the photograph provided and is now short on the sides with short braids on top.

He was last seen June 30, riding a black bicycle in the area of Maltby Avenue, wearing grey sweatpants, black short sleeve shirt and black Nike shoes.

Detectives say Spratley suffers from some mental health issues and is in need of his medication.

If you see him, please call 911.