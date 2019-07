WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A man was arrested after police say he assaulted an officer on Saturday.

Officers noticed an intoxicated man walking along the 900 block of Richmond Road.

The officers then make contact with the man, Steven Moyet, and took him into custody.

While taking Moyet into custody for public intoxication, police say he assaulted an officer.

There were no injuries reported from this indecent and no further information at this time.