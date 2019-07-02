× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Storms return Wednesday, more heat and humidity

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Another great evening to be outdoors. Skies will be partly cloudy and lows will be in the mid 70s.

The heat and humidity will increase Wednesday. Highs will be in the low-mid 90s with afternoon heat index values between 100°-105°. We’ll start the day dry with partly cloudy skies but showers and storms will fire up in the afternoon to early evening.

The sizzling heat continues on the Fourth of July. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values between 100° and 105°. As with Wednesday, scattered showers and storms will pop up during the afternoon but we are not expecting a washout for the holiday celebrations.

In typical summer style, the heat and afternoon/evening storm chances continue into the weekend. Heat index values will be in the 100s.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Wednesday Night: Showers and storms early. Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 2nd

1971 F1 Tornado: Fluvanna Co

2005 F0 Tornado: Camden Co

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Interactive Radar

