Keep Suffolk beautiful 2020 calendar photo contest announced

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Art League is launching a photo contest to find 12 locally snapped photos to be featured in a 2020 calendar showcasing the beauty and personality of Suffolk.

Sponsored by Suffolk Tourism and Keep Suffolk Beautiful, the calendar contest is open to photographers of all skill levels and each “winning” photograph will win a $50 prize.

o be eligible for the contest, photo entries must be submitted digitally to suffolkartleague@verizon.net no later than August 24.

All photographs must have been taken in the City of Suffolk within the past three years. Photographers may submit up to three photographs in landscape orientation for consideration. The Panel of Judges representing the Suffolk Art League, Suffolk Art Gallery, and Suffolk Tourism will select the final images for the 2020 calendar.

Each photo must be in digital format between 8-20 megapixels (minimum 2550 x 3300 pixels), high resolution (300dpi) and be in the JPEG, JPG, or GIF format.

They may be in color or black and white. Photographs of Suffolk parks, events, trails, architecture, athletic facilities, public spaces, and waterways are encouraged. Images may represent different seasons.

Full Contest rules and details are available online, click here.