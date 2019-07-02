James City County police searching for missing woman

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen around 2 p.m., Monday.

Charlotte Pate was visiting Busch Gardens with a friend when she left the area on foot and has not been seen since.

Pate suffers from a cognitive impairment and medical conditions that pose a credible threat to her health and safety.

She is a 50-year-old white female and is missing her two front teeth.

She was last seen wearing a short sleeve, pink Ralph Lauren shirt with blue and black jogging pants, multi-colored tennis shoes and carrying a black back-pack.

If you see Pate, contact James City County Police at (757)-566-0112.