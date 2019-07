Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Police need help from the community to find a suspect wanted on firearm charges.

They're looking for Ricardo Broward.

He's charged with possessing and discharging a firearm in May 2018.

According to police, he's wanted for attempt to commit noncapital offense and firearm charges.

If you know where he is, you can anonymously report a tip to the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.