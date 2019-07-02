Gillette recalls razor due to high injury risk

An alert has been issued to consumers after a razor was recalled.

Gillette, the personal care and shaving company owned by Proctor and Gamble recalled their Venus Simply 3 disposable razor as of June 27. 87,000 units of the recalled product have already been sold in the U.S. and 2,700 units in Canada.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission detected a safety hazard during an investigation. During manufacturing the blades of the razors were misaligned, thus making the consumer more prone to cuts during use.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends replacing the razor.

