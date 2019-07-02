× First Warning Forecast: Tracking a scorcher for your Wednesday

A warm and sticky night on tap. Expect lows in the low and mid 70s.

The heat and humidity will be on the rise through the end of the week. Wednesday will be a scorcher with highs in the low and mid 90s. It will feel like the triple digits due to the humidity. We’ll have sunshine to start the day with increasing clouds as the day progresses. We’re keeping a slight 30 percent chance for pop-up showers and storms.

Another hot day on tap for the Fourth of July. Temperatures will once again reach the 90s with heat index values anywhere from 100-105 degrees. Another 30 percent chance for a pop-up shower or storm. Just keep an eye on the sky!

We will continue to have a typical summer-like pattern through the weekend.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

Meteorologist April Loveland

