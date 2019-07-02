Currituck County volunteer makes helping animals her life’s work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. - King the dog is getting a workout at the Currituck Animal Shelter in Barco, North Carolina, thanks to shelter manager Rachel Stone.

Rachel started as a volunteer here six years ago.

“There are so many homeless, unwanted animals," she said.

Between the shelter and Rachel’s own rescue, For Pitties Sake, nearly 5,000 cats dogs and other animals come through the doors yearly.

“And if it weren’t for this team and everyone who supports us here and the rescue, animals would be hurting.”

On the walls of the shelter are success stories.

“One of my favorites is Pablo the dog here hanging on the wall. He was a heartworm-positive black pit bull mix who just didn’t have a chance; he was with us for a year and finally found his 'furever' home.”

Those who work with Rachel praised her compassion, saying she takes in cases no one else would think of taking in and that she cares for the animals that others would pass by.

While Rachel likes to give all the credit to her team, one of her volunteers, Gray Harrison, wrote us about how she works tirelessly to help animals in this rural Carolina town.

“She does all this work at the shelter, performs everything here and the staff and then goes home and performs for these animals with For Pitties Sake, which is their rescue," he wrote.

For all her hard work, we surprised Rachel with a News 3 People Taking Action award, along with a $300 gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

“I’m very shocked, honored. All these people that I respect.... it's overwhelming," Rachel said. "Thank you; that's going to pay some vet bills."

“You see people all the time who say, 'I wish somebody would do something. I wish somebody would do something,' and that’s her," shelter volunteer Lauren Dozier told us.

And it seems Rachel will be helping animals for years to come.

“I love it. This is what I was meant to do.”

