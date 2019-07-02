Company recalls fresh veggie products due to potential Listeria contamination

Posted 6:12 am, July 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:16AM, July 2, 2019

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The company Growers Express is recalling a variety of its fresh veggie products due to the potential of Listeria contamination, even though there are no reported illnesses.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the products originate from a Growers Express production facility in Biddeford, Maine. Some of those products have been sold to stores in both North Carolina and Virginia.

The safety of our consumers is our first priority,” said Tom Byrne, President of Growers Express. “We selfreported the need for this recall to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and stopped production immediately after being notified of a single positive sample by the Massachusetts Department of Health. We are deep sanitizing the entire facility and our line equipment, as well as conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production.”

Most of the affected products are labeled with a “Best If Used By” Date of June 26 — June 29, 2019.

Learn more about the recall here.

Below is a list of products being recalled by Growers Express:

Retailer/Distributor Label Description/
Brand		 Item Name Package &
Weight		 Item SKU UPC Number Lot No. States Affected Best By

Big Y Foods

 Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles 1 lb. MXC100101 605806000515 190612-403102

MA

 

 6/28/2019
Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice” Blend 1 lb. MXC101101 605806000744 190612-403101 6/28/2019
Green Giant Fresh Butternut Diced 12 oz. BNC101101 605806138010 190614-403545 6/26/2019

Bozzutos

 Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles 1 lb. MXC100101 605806000515 190612-403102

CT

 6/28/2019
Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice” Blend 1 lb. MXC101101 605806000744 190612-403101 6/28/2019

C & S

 Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice” Blend 1 lb. MXC101101 605806000744 190612-403101

MA

 6/28/2019
Green Giant Fresh Butternut Diced 12 oz. BNC101101 605806138010 190614-403545 6/26/2019
Green Giant Fresh Butternut Cubed 2 lb. BNC102101 605806138218 190614-403576 6/26/2019

Food Lion

 Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Crumbles “Fried Rice” Blend 1 lb. MXC101101 605806000744 190612-403101

SC, NC, PA, VA

 6/28/2019

Four Seasons

 Green Giant Fresh Ramen Bowl 7.4 oz. MXC183104 605806027864 190614-403534

PA

 6/28/2019

Native Maine

 Growers Express Butternut Peeled 10 lb. BNC103103 Foodservice 190614-403578

PA

 Pack Date Only

Procacci

 Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles 1 lb. MXC100101 605806000515 190612-403102

PA

 6/28/2019

Ruby Robinson (PFG)

 Growers Express Butternut Peeled 10 lb. BNC103102 Foodservice 190614-403577

ME

 Pack Date Only

Shaws

 Signature Farms Cauliflower Crumbles 1 lb. CAC101109 2113098438 190612-403100

MA

 6/28/2019
Green Giant Fresh Cauliflower Sweet Potato Crumbles 1 lb. MXC100101 605806000515 190612-403102 6/28/2019
Green Giant Fresh Ramen Bowl 7.4 oz. MXC183104 605806027864 190614-403534 6/28/2019
Green Giant Fresh Butternut Diced 12 oz. BNC101101 605806138010 190614-403545 6/26/2019

Stop & Shop

 Green Giant Fresh Zucchini Noodles 10.5 oz. MSC104102 605806000881 190614-403567

NY, MD

 6/26/2019
Green Giant Fresh 10.5 oz. 190617-403954 6/29/2019

Trader Joe’s

 Trader Joe’s Butternut Squash Spirals 10.5 oz. BCN105106 623391 190614-403565

AL, CT, D.C., DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, ME, MI,
MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN (only Knoxville, Nashville), VA, VT, WI

 6/28/2019
Trader Joe’s Zucchini Spirals 10.5 oz. MSC104106 634908 190617-403814

AL, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, OH, SC, TN
(only Knoxville, Nashville), VA (only Glen Allen, Newport News, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg), WI

 6/27/2019

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.