Company recalls fresh veggie products due to potential Listeria contamination

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The company Growers Express is recalling a variety of its fresh veggie products due to the potential of Listeria contamination, even though there are no reported illnesses.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the products originate from a Growers Express production facility in Biddeford, Maine. Some of those products have been sold to stores in both North Carolina and Virginia.

The safety of our consumers is our first priority,” said Tom Byrne, President of Growers Express. “We selfreported the need for this recall to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and stopped production immediately after being notified of a single positive sample by the Massachusetts Department of Health. We are deep sanitizing the entire facility and our line equipment, as well as conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production.”

Most of the affected products are labeled with a “Best If Used By” Date of June 26 — June 29, 2019.

Below is a list of products being recalled by Growers Express: