Woman allegedly steals baby bird from Virginia Beach pet store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Pet store workers are concerned after a woman allegedly stole a baby bird from their shop on Monday.

Birds of Pet Paradise say that a woman came into their store around 12:15 p.m., asking several questions about their cockatiel birds.

After asking several question, the woman allegedly stole the baby bird and has yet returned with it. The pet store says that the return of the baby bird is very important since it is currently hand-feeding.

The store says that if the woman returns the bird there will be no questions asked. However, if the woman does not return the bird, they will be taking legal actions.

The woman is described as 5’11 in height, has blonde hair, and was seen pushing a stroller.

If you have information that could lead to the return of this baby cockatiel, contact Birds of Pet Paradise at this link.