Woman arrested in Norfolk after assaulting police officer, reports say

Posted 11:24 am, July 1, 2019, by

Shahreda George

NORFOLK, Va. – A woman was arrested after reports say she assaulted a police officer on Friday.

Around 8:14 p.m., police officers responded to the 5800 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard for a report of an altercation at an restaurant.

While officers were trying to talk to the suspect, 36-year-old Shahreda George became disorderly and pushed the officer.

The officers then attempted to escort her out of the location when George attempted to strike the officer on the face. She also spit in another officers face during the altercation.

George was arrested and charged with two counts of assault & battery of a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.