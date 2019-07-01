Woman arrested after supposedly assaulting Williamsburg police officer

Rachel Stump

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A woman was arrested after allegedly resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer on Sunday.

Around 12:13 a.m., officers responded to the 7 Eleven located in the 1200 block of Jamestown Road with a report of a shoplifting.

When officials arrived, a female matching the description of the suspect was seen crossing the street. Officers made contact with Rachel Stump, who was intoxicated.

After investigating the shoplifting, Stump was taken into custody for public intoxication. While being taken into custody, Stump allegedly became disorderly and resisted the arresting officer.

She has now been charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, and assault on a police officer.

