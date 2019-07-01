Where to view fireworks in Hampton Roads, Outer Banks this Fourth of July

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Fourth of July is only a few days away and News 3 knows where you can find all the fireworks throughout the area!

Below is a list of events, times, and locations for where you can see local fireworks this holiday.

Norfolk

Norfolk’s 37th annual Fourth of July Great American Picnic and Fireworks are scheduled for Town Point Park in Downtown Norfolk Waterfront from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The United States Fleet Forces Brass Band performs from 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and the fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Shore Thing Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks at Ocean View Beach Park is on July 5 and there will be live music, activities and of course…food! The festivities begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks are at 9:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The Harbor Park fireworks will start off after the Norfolk Tides play the Gwinnett Stripers on July 3 at 7:05 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets and see other promotions.

Chesapeake

South Norfolk is having their Fourth of July Parade and Picnic in that Park located at 1441 Bainbridge Boulevard. The parade starts at 10 a.m., and festivities start at 11 a.m. There will be live music, a food trucks and much more that will go from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free, family friendly and open to the public. For more information, click here or call (757)-788-1885.

The Celebrate Freedom Concert is on July 3 in the Chesapeake City Park located at 900 City Park Drive. The U.S. Fleet Forces Band will perform around 5 p.m. and fireworks are at 9:15 p.m. The event will have face painting, giant lawn games and so much more. Bring your own chairs or blanket; pop-up tents, feather banners and oversized umbrellas not permitted. There is free admission with $5 on-site parking fee. For more information, call (757)-382-6411 or click here.

Virginia Beach

July Fourth Celebration at Mount Trashmore Park will be located at 310 Edwin Drive 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be live music and food. The fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. There is limited on-site parking that is $10. Click here for more information.

Stars & Stripes Explosion at the Oceanfront will have free music at 17th Street starting at 7 p.m., 24th Street at 7:30 p.m., and and 31st Street from 7 p.m. stages. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. and the event is free to the public.

Portsmouth

Stars and Stripes Concert will be located at High Street Landing and the Tidewater Concert Band will play patriotic music starting at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks start after the concert around 9:30 p.m. Click here for more information or call (757)-393-8000.

Hampton

Fort Monroe is offering an event with live music, activities and fireworks that is taking place on July 5. The USAF Heritage of America Blue Aces Ensemble will perform at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. and no vehicle traffic will be allowed onto Fort Monroe after 8 p.m. Food vendors will be onsite from 5 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. For more information, click here or call (757)-251-2754.

Newport News

4th of July Stars in the Sky at Victory Landing Park will be held at 50 23rd Street, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event starts with free kid’s rides, face painting and other entertainment. The fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m. The event and parking is free, with food available from vendors for purchase. For more information, click here.

Suffolk

Suffolk Stars and Stripes Spectacular will be held at Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina located at 100 E Constance Road. The park opens at 5:30 p.m. and will have entertainment, children’s activities, local vendors, food and music. The fireworks begin at 9 p.m. There is a children’s area for $5. There will be free shuttles from the First Baptist Church, Godwin Courts and City Hall parking lots beginning at 5:15 p.m.

Yorktown

Liberty Celebration at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown will have activities all day and includes music, interpretive programs, military drills and artillery demonstrations. The events start at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission started at $15 for adults, $7.50 for ages 6-12, and free for children under 6.

Williamsburg

Busch Gardens Fourth of July Fireworks will be at 1 Busch Gardens Boulevard and admission is regular prices at the park. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. on July 3 and 4.

Outer Banks

Corolla Independence Day Celebration will be held at the Historic Corolla Park, 1100 Club Road 3 to 9 p.m. The event will have live music and family activities! This includes a watermelon eating contest and cornhole tournament. Fireworks begin at dusk and for more information, click here or call (252)-435-2947.

Kill Devil Hills Fireworks Show will be at the Avalon Fishing Pier, 2111 Virginia Dare Trail and fireworks are said to begin at dark. If there is rain the event wll be held on July 5.

Nags Head Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will be at Milepost 11.5 on N.C. 12, S. Virginia Dare Trail. Fireworks begin at 9:25 p.m. on the pier. Those attending are encouraged to park east of U.S. Highway 158/S. Croatan Highway.

Manteo Fourth of July Celebration starts at 2 p.m., on the Courthouse Stage with music from The Lost Colony Choir. Fireworks start after dark around 9:30 p.m. Click here for more information or call, (252)-473-2133.

Duck Fourth of July Parade and Celebration 9 a.m. The 1-mile parade route is the same annually and begins at the crest of the hill on Scarborough Lane. Click here for more information or call (252)-255-1286.

If you know of a fireworks show that isn’t listed above, submit that information here. Stay safe and enjoy the holiday!