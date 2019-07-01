Virginia Beach among best run cities of 2019, study says

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2019’s Best– & Worst-Run Cities in America, and Virginia Beach is at the top of the list!

To determine the effectiveness of local leadership, WalletHub compared 150 of the largest U.S. cities based on their operating efficiency.

For each city, WalletHub constructed a “Quality of City Services” score, comprising 37 key performance indicators grouped into six service categories – that was then measured against the city’s total per-capita budget.

Out of 150 cities used in this study, Virginia made #8 on the list!

The top ten best and worst run cities in America are as listed, according to the study:

Nampa, ID 141. Cleveland, OH Provo, UT 142. Hartford, CT Boise, ID 143. Flint, MI Durham, NC 144. Oakland, CA Lexington, KY 145. Detroit, MI Las Cruces, NM 146. New York, NY Billings, MT 147. Chattanooga, TN Virginia Beach, VA 148. San Francisco, CA Missoula, MT 149. Gulfort, MS Fargo, ND 150. Washington, DC

Here are some other interesting facts about Virginia cities that are mentioned in this study

Virginia Beach and Chesapeake have the highest graduation rates in the state

Richmond and Norfolk have the highest infant mortality rates in the state

Virginia Beach has the lowest violent crime when compared to the list of cities in the study

Virginia Beach and Chesapeake have the highest median annual household income when compared to the list of cities in the study

To learn more about this study and see other facts relating to our cities, click here.