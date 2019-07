AFGHANISTAN – The Department of Defense announced the death of Sgt. 1st Class. Elliott J. Robbins, 31, from Ogden, Utah, who died in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan.

Officials say the death was from a non-combat related incident that is being investigated.

Robbins was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Carson, Colorado.

