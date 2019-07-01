Taking action: Tips for grilling this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WTKR - Grilling this summer? If so, News 3 is here to help you get the most out of your cooking!

Tips for Grilling the Perfect Steak for the 4th of July:

· Season less by using coarse salt, freshly cracked black pepper and maybe a pat of butter for finishing—that’s it. Let the steak speak for itself.

· Let it sit. After seasoning your steak, let it stand at room temperature for 15 to 30 minutes before cooking. This helps it cook more evenly.

· Keep it hot. For the best browning, use a very hot grill. Avoid continuously turning the steak in order to give it the best sear.

· Time it right. Allow three to four minutes per side for a 1-inch-thick steak. Make adjustments for steaks that are thicker or thinner.

· Feel it out. Press the steak with your forefinger to get a reading. Rare steak feels slightly soft, medium is somewhat resilient and well done is firm to the touch.

· Always allow steak to rest for a few minutes before serving so the juices can redistribute themselves throughout the meat.