Rosie’s Gaming Emporium opening in Richmond

Richmond, Va. – At a ceremonial ribbon cutting, Colonial Downs Group announced that Rosie’s Gaming Emporium is now open in Richmond. It features 700 historical horse racing (HHR) machines, simulcast horse racing, restaurant and bar, and gift shop.

Aaron Gomes, chief operating officer of Colonial Downs Group, stated, “It is very exciting to be opening our third Rosie’s in Virginia. We are already seeing tremendous success in New Kent at Colonial Downs and in Vinton… bringing together gaming enthusiasts, horse lovers and the community to experience an exciting and fun activity.”

The revenues generated through HHR machines will enable the return of live thoroughbred horse racing to Virginia. The first day of live racing at the Colonial Downs track will be August 8. The Virginia Oaks & Virginia Derby will both return on August 31.

In addition to Richmond, New Kent, and Vinton, Rosie’s will open in Hampton in the fall of 2019 with other locations to follow. Rosie’s in Richmond will be open weekdays 8 a.m., to 2 a.m., and weekends 8 a.m., to 4 a.m.

Rosie’s will generate $25 million in state taxes annually and create 900 jobs statewide.