Police investigating after man shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of Wellesley Drive and Warwick Boulevard that left a man injured Monday night.

The call came in shortly before 10 p.m.

Medics took the 22-year-old man to a local hospital for treatment. Police say his condition is unknown at this time.

There is currently no suspect information. The investigation remains ongoing.

