NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Firefighters in Newport News responded to a fire at the New York Deli in the 900 Block of Ivy Avenue around 3 a.m. on Monday.

The fire, which started in the kitchen of the business, did not cause any injuries because no one was in the building at the time of the fire, according to the Newport News Fire Department.

Firefighters have turned the investigation into the fire over to the Fire Marshal’s office.

The restaurant will be closed until further notice.

