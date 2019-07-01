× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny, cooler, and less humid today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A one-day break from the heat and humidity… Today will be the nicest day of the week with sunshine, cooler temperatures, and lower humidity. Highs will drop to the mid 80s today, 10 degrees cooler than yesterday and a few degrees below normal for this time of year. With the lower humidity, we really wont’ have much of a heat index to speak of. Expect north to NE winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Heat and humidity return tomorrow. Highs will climb to the low 90s with afternoon heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. We will see mostly sunny skies tomorrow and rain chances will remain low.

Rain and storms chances return as we get closer to the 4th of July. Expect afternoon scattered showers and storms starting on Wednesday and continuing through the end of the week. Humidity will continue to build for the end of the week, pushing afternoon heat index values to 100+.

Today: A Few Clouds, Cooler. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 1st

1990 Severe Thunderstorms: Gates, Hertford, Northampton Co – Hail 1.75″

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

