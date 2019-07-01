× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Heat and humidity on the rise, increasing storm chances

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

After a beautiful July day, conditions will be comfortable overnight with lows in the upper 60s. It’ll be mainly clear with winds shifting to the south between 5 and 10 mph.

The summertime heat makes a comeback tomorrow as heat and humidity will be back on the rise. Highs will climb to the low 90s Tuesday with afternoon heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. We will see mostly sunny skies tomorrow and rain chances will remain low.

Rain and storms chances return as we get closer to the 4th of July. Expect afternoon scattered showers and storms starting on Wednesday and continuing through the end of the week. Humidity will continue to build for the end of the week, pushing afternoon heat index values to 100+.

The weekend is also looking unsettled with scattered showers and storms expected both Saturday and Sunday. The heat presses on as well – highs will be in the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the low 100s.

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tuesday: A Few Clouds, Warmer. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and mild. Lows in the mid 70s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 1st

1990 Severe Thunderstorms: Gates, Hertford, Northampton Co – Hail 1.75″

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

