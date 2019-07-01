Hampton resident and ODU student winner of $25,000 sweepstakes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.– Hampton resident and Old Dominion student Joshua Holder was selected as one of 26 winners of Bayport’s $50,000 SmartCents sweepstakes. The goal of the sweepstakes was aimed to raise awareness for and improve financial wellness.

Holder, who was chosen at random from over 4000 contestants, was granted up to $25,000 to pay off existing debt while 25 other winners received up to $1,000 toward existing debt. The winners range in age from 21-71 and span 13 different cities.

The sweepstakes was available to BayPort members who were enrolled in their new SmartCents program. SmartCents is a custom version of an app developed by LifeCents, a proprietary wellness education platform that empowers people to improve their financial health and well-being.

To enter, applicants needed to complete a “welcome” badge. Applicants then were able to earn up to four more entries into the sweepstakes by completing other activities and challenges.

“Nearly half of all registered users completed more than just the tasks required to be entered into our debt paydown campaign,” said Jim Mears, President and CEO of BayPort.

“Based on the success of SmartCents we plan to kickoff ‘Phase 2,’ where we will encourage continued use of the program and participation in educational outreach programs.”