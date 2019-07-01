Former UVA basketball standout Malcolm Brogdon signs with Pacers

Posted 12:35 am, July 1, 2019, by

TORONTO, ONTARIO – MAY 21: Malcolm Brogdon #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles againts Marc Gasol #33 of the Toronto Raptors. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE – After spending three years with the Milwaukee Bucks, Malcolm Brogdon is signing with the Indiana Pacers.

As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski, Brogdon will sign a four-year, $85 million contract with the Pacers as part of a sign-and-trade. The Bucks will receive a first-round pick and two second-rounders as part of the deal.

During the 2018-19 season, Brogdon averaged 15.6 points per game, and was part of the 40-50-90 club.

RALEIGH, NC – MARCH 19: Malcolm Brogdon #15 of the Virginia Cavaliers.(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Before his time in Milwaukee, Brogdon played at the University of Virginia, where he finished his career as UVA’s ninth all-time leading scorer with 1,809 points.

Related: Kevin Durant to sign 4-year contract with NBA’s Brooklyn Nets

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.