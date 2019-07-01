Former UVA basketball standout Malcolm Brogdon signs with Pacers

MILWAUKEE – After spending three years with the Milwaukee Bucks, Malcolm Brogdon is signing with the Indiana Pacers.

As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski, Brogdon will sign a four-year, $85 million contract with the Pacers as part of a sign-and-trade. The Bucks will receive a first-round pick and two second-rounders as part of the deal.

During the 2018-19 season, Brogdon averaged 15.6 points per game, and was part of the 40-50-90 club.

Malcolm Brogdon has agreed to a four-year, $85M deal with Indiana, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Before his time in Milwaukee, Brogdon played at the University of Virginia, where he finished his career as UVA’s ninth all-time leading scorer with 1,809 points.

Related: Kevin Durant to sign 4-year contract with NBA’s Brooklyn Nets