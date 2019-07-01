F-22 Raptors deploy from Joint Base Langley-Eustis

United States Air Force F-22 Raptors and Airmen from the 1st Fighter Wing and 192nd Wing have deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar from Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

The F-22’s deployed to Qatar for the first time in order to defend American forces and interests in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

“Truly incredible Total Force Integration effort from the 1st Fighter Wing, 192nd Virginia Air National Guard and the 633rd Air Base Wing to get our Airmen and aircraft out the door. This mission could not have happened without our dedicated Airmen and we couldn’t be more proud of the professionalism our team has and continues to demonstrate.”