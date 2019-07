CHESAPEAKE, Va. – One Bubba’s 33 in Chesapeake is giving back to first responders in the city through free food.

With the opening of the newest Bubba’s 33, the restaurant chain is giving food prepared during training for staff to the Chesapeake Police Foundation.

Also, the company says that it will host invitation-only events to raise money for the foundation.

The gesture by Bubba’s 33 follows First Responders Appreciation Month, which ran the whole month of July.