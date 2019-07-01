Age for buying tobacco, nicotine products in Virginia is now 21

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The age for buying nicotine and tobacco products in Virginia is now 21-years-old.

During the 2019 Virginia General Assembly Session, lawmakers voted to increase the minimum age to purchase tobacco, nicotine vapor and alternative nicotine products.

The move is something that Virginia’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) — who regulates the sale of tobacco products and alcohol products in the Commonwealth — has planned for since the vote by the General Assembly.

“As the Commonwealth’s authority responsible for enforcement of laws pertaining to alcohol and nicotine products, Virginia ABC offers free training to help alcohol and nicotine product retailers to better understand this new law, as well as other ABC rules and regulations,” said Virginia ABC’s Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill.

Virginia ABC has also helped retailers update signs related to nicotine product usage at 18-years-old by offering a downloadable sign to replace them with that shows the new age required by law.

The new law still allows active-duty military aged 18 or older with a valid military ID to buy tobacco and nicotine products.

According to the Campaign For Tobacco-Free Kids, Virginia is one of 16 states that have, or will, raise the age of buying tobacco and nicotine products to the age of 21.

Illinois has a similar bill go into effect Monday that raised the age of selling a person tobacco and nicotine products from 18 to 21 in its state.

Related: Gov. Northam signs law banning all tobacco products in Virginia schools

Related: Walmart is raising the minimum age to buy tobacco to 21