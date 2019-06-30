Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Storm threat this evening, cooler and less humid Monday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

After another hot and humid day, showers and thunderstorms will develop and move south through our area this afternoon/evening. This is all thanks to a cold front moving through our area. Some storms may be strong with locally damaging wind gusts and small hail. Storms will come to an end (10-Midnight) allowing skies to gradually clear with lows in the low 70s.

We can all thank the cold front for leaving us with a beautiful, less humid day Monday! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. With the drier air we’ll barely have a heat index. It’ll feel great and we’re not expecting rain.

The cool down doesn’t last long. Starting Tuesday, highs will return to the low 90s and heat index values will be back on the rise. By the 4th of July, storm chances will return and heat index values will be back near 100.

Sunday Night: Clearing Skies. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: N 5-15

Monday: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N 5-15

Monday Night: Clear and cool. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

