Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Drying out overnight, less humid and cooler Monday

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Other than a few storms this evening, expect clearing skies overnight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We can all thank the cold front for leaving us with a beautiful, less humid day Monday! Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. With the drier air we’ll barely have a heat index. It’ll feel great and we’re not expecting rain.

The cool down doesn’t last long. Starting Tuesday, highs will return to the low 90s and heat index values will be back on the rise. Afternoon storm chances will also be on the increase starting Tuesday leading up to the July 4th holiday.

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: N 5-15

Monday: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N 5-15

Monday Night: Clear and cool. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

