Buckroe community holds vigil demanding ‘Justice for Noah’

HAMPTON, Va.— Hampton came together Saturday to pray for 2-year-old Noah Tomlin who has been missing since Monday.

There was a large turnout from the Buckroe community, more than 100 showed up for a candlelight vigil.

Police say they have reason believe the toddler is dead.

Meanwhile, his mother is now charged with three counts of felony child neglect.

Most people never met Noah, but they felt like they needed to show support and demand justice.

Where is Noah has become the rally call for the community looking for answers.

“To know that there was this little person who was just out here. He could’ve been hot or lost or lonely or hurt or by himself was more than anybody could bare,” said vigil organizer Jammie Abbott.

One woman who spoke Saturday night says she was a caretaker for Noah throughout his short life and is grieving his loss.

“He sat on the couch with me and held my hand and he just grabbed my hand like as if to say ‘I just know I’m safe,’” she recalled.

Many people wore green or brought green balloons. It was the same color that the toddler was reportedly last wearing.

Others wore t-shirts with the phrases “where is Noah” and “Justice for Noah.”

The vigil was planned days ago by community members who didn’t know the toddle, and were still hoping for his safe return.

“The response has been huge and heartwarming and overwhelming. Everybody has come together. Everybody has donated things, offering things, offering support, so it’s just been a really great thing,” said vigil organizer Lydia White.

Friday police say the search for Noah is intensifying and they have refocused their efforts on a specific area that search parties will target around the clock.