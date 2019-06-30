× Arrests made after several cars stolen in York County

YORK Co., Va. – Six individuals have been arrested this month in York County on multiple charges pertaining to larceny from vehicles.

Four adults and two juveniles have been charged with the following:

15 year old black male from Williamsburg was charged with Grand Larceny, Conspiracy to commit felony, Possess altered Serial Number (Firearm)

19-year-old Javon Prince Keeble Alexander from Newport News has been charged with Grand Larceny, Motor Vehicle Theft, Remove/Alter Serial Number (firearm), Reckless handling of a firearm, Discharging a firearm, Entering or Setting in Motion a Vehicle

18-year-old Artoriel Donavon-Sahvey King from Newport News was charged with Motor Vehicle Theft, Remove/Alter serial number (firearm)

17 year old black male from Portsmouth has charges that are still pending

18-year-old Tyreek Damond Washington from Portsmouth was charged with five counts of Petit Larceny, six counts of Entering or Setting in Motion a Vehicle and one count of Credit Card Theft

21-year-old Travon Bottoms from Portsmouth was charged with two counts of Credit Card Theft, Five counts of Petit Larceny and Six counts of Entering or Setting in Motion a Vehicle

The investigation revealed that the crimes were connected to a string of larcenies in Pines of York, which is the Tabb area of York County, and the area of Mooretown Road, the Williamsburg area of York County.

Though many arrest have been made, the investigation remains ongoing. There is no further information at this time.

