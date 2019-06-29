Virginia ranked #8 safest state for 4th of July, study says

There’s some good news for Virginians or for anyone who may be traveling to Virginia for the 4th of July holiday.

The safety experts at ASecureLife have just released their annual 4th of July state safety rankings and Virginia made the #8 spot.

Though the holiday is fun, July 4th is also notorious for having more traffic fatalities and fire reports than any other day of the year. With this in mind, this study assessed the safety risks in each state according to its latest and most relevant data.

The top 10 safest states on 4th of July are as listed, according to the study:

Connecticut

New York

New Jersey

Rhode Island

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Dakota

Virginia

Maryland

Illinois

The 10 most dangerous states states on 4th of July are as listed, according to the study:

South Carolina

Wyoming

Montana

New Mexico

Idaho

West Virginia

California

Mississippi

Oregon

Oklahoma

Check out the full report for more details about the methodology and to learn what residents in each state can do to celebrate safely this year.