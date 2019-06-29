× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Heat, humidity, and storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another day of heat, humidity, and storms… Sunday will look and feel and lot like Saturday. Highs will return to mid 90s Sunday with an afternoon heat index near 100. We will see mostly sunny skies in the morning with clouds building in the afternoon. Scattered (30-40%) showers/storms will move through from NW to SE during the afternoon to early evening (2 PM to 8 PM). Skies will clear out Sunday night with lows in the low 70s.

Monday will be the nicest day of the week with cooler and less humid air moving in. Highs will drop to the mid 80s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year. With the lower humidity, we really wont’ have much of a heat index to speak of. We will see more sunshine on Monday with no rain.

Heat, humidity, and storms return as we get closer to the 4th of July. Several days next week will bring highs in the mid 90s, heat index to 100+, with afternoon shower and storms.

Sunday: Sun & Clouds, PM Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W/NW 5-15

Sunday Night: Clearing Skies. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: N 5-15

Monday: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

