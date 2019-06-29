× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Feeling like the triple digits

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another typical summer day with heat, humidity, and afternoon “pop up” storms…

Today will look and feel and lot like yesterday. Temperatures will warm to the mid 90s this afternoon and it will still be humid. Afternoon heat index values will climb to near 100! We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through the day. Scattered (20-30%) showers/storms will “pop up” this afternoon to early evening (2 PM to 8 PM). Severe storms are not likely but heavy downpours are possible. Any storms that do form will likely be slow movers. Showers/storms will fizzle out tonight and we will see partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s.

We will do it all again on Sunday. Highs will return to mid 90s with an afternoon heat index near 100. We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the day with scattered (20-30%) showers/storms firing up and moving in during the afternoon to early evening (2 PM to 8 PM).

Monday will be the nicest day of the week with cooler and less humid air moving in. Highs will drop to the mid 80s, near normal for this time of year. With the lower humidity, we really wont’ have much of a heat index to speak of. We will see more sunshine on Monday with no rain.

Heat, humidity, and storms return as we get closer to the 4th of July. Several days next week will bring highs in the mid 90s, heat index near 100, with afternoon shower and storms.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W/NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 29th

2000 Heavy Rain: 2.67″ Salisbury

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.