Newport News Police searching for missing woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is searching for a missing woman last seen Saturday morning.

According to the department, 26-year-old Chennell Joyner was last seen around 9 a.m. in the area of Edwright Lane, heading southbound on Jefferson Avenue. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 290 pounds, and was last seen wearing a pink and white floral shirt with black pants and a black handbag.

Police believe she may be in danger due to a disability.

If you or someone you know has information on Joyner’s whereabouts, please call the Newport News Police Department at (757) 247-2500.