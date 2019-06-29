Three people displaced after Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Va. – Firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported to be in the 3800 block of Giles Circle and was brought under control within 20 minutes.

Three adults will be displaced from the home due damage and will be assisted by the Red Cross during that time.

Both of the family dogs were resuscitated on the scene before being transported to a local emergency veterinarian by Norfolk Animal Control.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. There is no further information at this time.

