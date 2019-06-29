Assateague Island welcomes new foal

ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. – A baby pinto colt was born on June 21, and it is the cutest thing!

The new foal will live most of the year in the very busy developed area and campground.

The National Park Service would like to remind visitors that it’s essential to remain a minimum of a bus length or 40 inches away from the wild horses at all times.

Since everything is new to the foal, it will learn how to interact with the environment from his mother and other members of his ‘band’.

About two-thirds of foals in the National Seashore are born in April, May and June, but it is not uncommon for foals to be born during any month of the year, according to the Assateague Island National Seashore.

A mother horse will be very protective of her new foal and it is very important for their well-being that visitors give them plenty of space, as well as other wild horses.